Duck Festival starts tomorrow!

Courtesy LSU Ag Center
The Gueydan Duck Festival begins tomorrow.

Since 1977, the festival has been held in the Vermilion Parish town. Held originally on blocked-off streets in Gueydan, the Duck festival moved to its own grounds in 1980, and then in 1996 an adjacent 10-acre tract was purchased, with lights and metal buildings for festival activities.

The festival highlights the hunting heritage of the Acadiana region, and includes a Duck and Goose Calling Contest, Skeet Shooting, Dog Trials, Duck Dash, and Decoy Carving - and of course there also is food, music, the pageants, a parade, cooking contests and a carnival.

Here's the schedule for this year's festival:

Thursday August 22, 2024
6:00PM Invocation and Opening Ceremonies
*FAMILY NIGHT & FREE ADMISSION*
CARNIVAL RIDES - Cajun Rides, Inc.-  6-10 pm-$25 Ride Bracelets- 
6:30pm - 8:00pm    The Jo-Genes
8:30pm - 10:00pm    Mais Oui!  

Friday August 23, 2024
5:00 - 7:30 PM Skeet Shoot Competition      
CARNIVAL RIDES - Cajun Rides, Inc. -  6-10 pm- $27 Ride Bracelets- 
6:30pm - 8:00pm    Swampland Revival
8:30pm - 10:00pm      Wayne Toups & Zydecajun
10:30pm-12:00am    Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin' Cajuns

Saturday August 24, 2024
8:00 am- Dog Trails - at Old Festival Grounds
10:00am-5:00pm Skeet Shoot Competition with finals at 5:30 p.m.
11:30am Opening Ceremonies
12:00pm Senior Queens Pageant
3:00pm Grand Parade
CARNIVAL RIDES - Cajun Rides, Inc.- 2-10 pm-$30 Ride Bracelets- 
4:30pm - 6:00 pm     Lukas Meaux & Cajun Beat
6:30pm - 8:00pm      The Adam Leger Band
8:30pm - 10:00pm   Frank Foster
10:30pm - 12:00am  The Casey Peveto Band

Sunday August 25, 2024
7:30am  Outdoor Cook-off Registration
12:00pm Outdoor Cook-off Judging and Sampling
CARNIVAL RIDES - Cajun Rides, Inc.- 11 am-3 pm -$25 Ride Bracelets- 
8:00am -   Rusty James
11:30am - 1:00pm  Damon Troy & Louisiana Beat
1:30pm - 3:00pm    Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie

