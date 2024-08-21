Duck Festival starts tomorrow!

The Gueydan Duck Festival begins tomorrow.

Since 1977, the festival has been held in the Vermilion Parish town. Held originally on blocked-off streets in Gueydan, the Duck festival moved to its own grounds in 1980, and then in 1996 an adjacent 10-acre tract was purchased, with lights and metal buildings for festival activities.

The festival highlights the hunting heritage of the Acadiana region, and includes a Duck and Goose Calling Contest, Skeet Shooting, Dog Trials, Duck Dash, and Decoy Carving - and of course there also is food, music, the pageants, a parade, cooking contests and a carnival.

Here's the schedule for this year's festival:

Thursday August 22, 2024

6:00PM Invocation and Opening Ceremonies

*FAMILY NIGHT & FREE ADMISSION*

CARNIVAL RIDES - Cajun Rides, Inc.- 6-10 pm-$25 Ride Bracelets-

6:30pm - 8:00pm The Jo-Genes

8:30pm - 10:00pm Mais Oui!

Friday August 23, 2024

5:00 - 7:30 PM Skeet Shoot Competition

CARNIVAL RIDES - Cajun Rides, Inc. - 6-10 pm- $27 Ride Bracelets-

6:30pm - 8:00pm Swampland Revival

8:30pm - 10:00pm Wayne Toups & Zydecajun

10:30pm-12:00am Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin' Cajuns

Saturday August 24, 2024

8:00 am- Dog Trails - at Old Festival Grounds

10:00am-5:00pm Skeet Shoot Competition with finals at 5:30 p.m.

11:30am Opening Ceremonies

12:00pm Senior Queens Pageant

3:00pm Grand Parade

CARNIVAL RIDES - Cajun Rides, Inc.- 2-10 pm-$30 Ride Bracelets-

4:30pm - 6:00 pm Lukas Meaux & Cajun Beat

6:30pm - 8:00pm The Adam Leger Band

8:30pm - 10:00pm Frank Foster

10:30pm - 12:00am The Casey Peveto Band