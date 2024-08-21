Duck Festival starts tomorrow!

The Gueydan Duck Festival begins tomorrow.
Since 1977, the festival has been held in the Vermilion Parish town. Held originally on blocked-off streets in Gueydan, the Duck festival moved to its own grounds in 1980, and then in 1996 an adjacent 10-acre tract was purchased, with lights and metal buildings for festival activities.
The festival highlights the hunting heritage of the Acadiana region, and includes a Duck and Goose Calling Contest, Skeet Shooting, Dog Trials, Duck Dash, and Decoy Carving - and of course there also is food, music, the pageants, a parade, cooking contests and a carnival.
Here's the schedule for this year's festival:
Thursday August 22, 2024
6:00PM Invocation and Opening Ceremonies
*FAMILY NIGHT & FREE ADMISSION*
CARNIVAL RIDES - Cajun Rides, Inc.- 6-10 pm-$25 Ride Bracelets-
6:30pm - 8:00pm The Jo-Genes
8:30pm - 10:00pm Mais Oui!
Friday August 23, 2024
5:00 - 7:30 PM Skeet Shoot Competition
CARNIVAL RIDES - Cajun Rides, Inc. - 6-10 pm- $27 Ride Bracelets-
6:30pm - 8:00pm Swampland Revival
8:30pm - 10:00pm Wayne Toups & Zydecajun
10:30pm-12:00am Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin' Cajuns
Saturday August 24, 2024
8:00 am- Dog Trails - at Old Festival Grounds
10:00am-5:00pm Skeet Shoot Competition with finals at 5:30 p.m.
11:30am Opening Ceremonies
12:00pm Senior Queens Pageant
3:00pm Grand Parade
CARNIVAL RIDES - Cajun Rides, Inc.- 2-10 pm-$30 Ride Bracelets-
4:30pm - 6:00 pm Lukas Meaux & Cajun Beat
6:30pm - 8:00pm The Adam Leger Band
8:30pm - 10:00pm Frank Foster
10:30pm - 12:00am The Casey Peveto Band
Sunday August 25, 2024
7:30am Outdoor Cook-off Registration
12:00pm Outdoor Cook-off Judging and Sampling
CARNIVAL RIDES - Cajun Rides, Inc.- 11 am-3 pm -$25 Ride Bracelets-
8:00am - Rusty James
11:30am - 1:00pm Damon Troy & Louisiana Beat
1:30pm - 3:00pm Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie