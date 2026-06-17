With rain in the forecast, Bayou Vista residents take precautions

ST. MARY PARISH — With heavy rain in the forecast, many Bayou Vista residents are once again monitoring weather updates and making preparations, all while keeping longstanding flooding concerns in the back of their minds.

For Andree Hebert, preparing for severe weather is about more than stocking up on supplies. It also means paying close attention to forecasts and staying informed about conditions that could impact the community.

“It's always nerve-wracking, and I would be lying if I said that I wasn't glued to my phone waiting for the updates,” Hebert said.

Hebert regularly attends drainage-related meetings and follows discussions surrounding flood mitigation efforts in the area. While she believes preparation is important, she also understands the limitations residents face when significant rainfall moves into the region.

“I attend these meetings, just as recently as last week, I went to a drainage board meeting. I know what we're up against. So really and truly, sometimes you just know that no amount of preparation is gonna save you,” Hebert said.

In an effort to keep neighbors informed, Hebert created a Facebook group dedicated to sharing information about drainage projects, flood mitigation efforts and community concerns. “So I just decided, you know, since I'm doing this work, why not share all the research and the information with our community, give everyone a place where we can come together and have these important discussions,” Hebert said.

Other residents are taking a more hands-on approach as they prepare for the possibility of heavy rainfall.

Ethel Olivier has lived in Bayou Vista since the 1970s. While her home has never flooded, she said she has watched neighbors deal with high water over the years. As a result, she makes it a point to monitor and clear nearby drains whenever possible.

“Every once in a while I'll walk to my drain down over there and and take a stick and poke it down to get all the because it's filled up with mud. And the water just goes right over it,” Olivier said.

Olivier said she has noticed fewer workers cleaning drainage infrastructure over the years and believes routine maintenance can play an important role in helping water move more efficiently during rain events.

For Aubrie Giroir, preparation centers on ensuring her family has essential supplies on hand before the weather arrives.

“We get a lot of water,things that we can make that don't need preparation, so like cereal, Pop-Tarts, stuff like that, all the basics, and we do have um greenery in our front yard, so most of the time we have to cover that up,” Giroir said.

While each resident approaches storm preparation differently, many share the same concern: the uncertainty that comes with living in a coastal community prone to flooding.

“We choose to live here on the coast. We know what comes with that, obviously, but it's, uh, it's frightening. It's, it's very touch and go,” Hebert said.

As residents continue preparing for the potential of heavy rainfall, many say they remain hopeful that ongoing discussions about drainage and flood mitigation will eventually lead to long-term improvements.