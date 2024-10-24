What's Your Story: Framing A Story

ST. MARY PARISH — Deborah Price has dedicated over 20 years of her life to the Frame Shop in Morgan City, Louisiana, embodying a unique blend of skills essential to the business.

“I am everything from the janitor to the accountant, “I actually go back there and put the frames together, cut glass, unpack boxes—I mean, you name it, I’m doing it” Price says.

The Frame Shop, established by Price's father 61 years ago, has been a cornerstone of her life as she helped out in the shop during her childhood. Price pursued a career in office administration as a young adult, she was interested in getting as much info on the inner workings of the corporate world as possible.

“For every office, who is the person who knows the most about what goes on in that office? The person sitting at the front desk or the manager’s assistant” Price shares.

Her journey took her to Atlanta, where she worked for a decoration company before returning to Louisiana. “I came back specifically to work with my mom and dad,” she explained. “It’s been wonderful being with them and getting closer to them for those years, but now I’ve become a one-woman shop.”

Taking over the family business presented challenges as her parents aged Price shares, but she finds joy in her role, when creating the finished product. “I get a satisfaction seeing the finished piece and saying I helped create that.”

Price explains that her passion for framing extends beyond mere craftsmanship; it is about capturing moments and stories. “We’re framing parts of people’s lives…and it means a lot as a framer to be able to provide this kind of service and in a small way impact that person’s life,” she states.

Through her work and creativity, Price not only continues her family's legacy but also shapes the narratives of countless clients, one frame at a time.