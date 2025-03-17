Weaving a Legacy: Melissa Darden's Leadership and Culture

ST. MARY PARISH — This Women’s History Month, one woman is threading leadership and culture into the future of the Chitimacha Tribe. Melissa Darden, the Tribe’s first female Chairwoman, is not only breaking barriers in her leadership role but also preserving her heritage through the art of basket weaving.

“I think if you know what you’re doing, you just go in there and do it. You know it doesn't matter if you’re the only woman in the room, you go in there and stand up for what you know is right,” Darden explains, reflecting on the approach that has guided her throughout her career.

Darden has become a trailblazer for the Chitimacha Tribe, making history as part of the first all-female tribal council. 'This is the first all-female tribal council,' she proudly shares, reflecting on the groundbreaking achievement.

Before breaking barriers in leadership, Darden grew up on the reservation, learning the art of basket weaving from her grandmother. “She took my basket and she tore it apart and she was like, ‘Do it again and come back,’” Darden recalls. “But that was her way of finding out if this was what I really wanted to do, and then once I got into it, I found out it was a passion.”

This passion, which helped Darden both support her family and connect with her culture, eventually motivated her to get involved in the Tribe. “I just always wanted to be here for the people. You know, this is my people, we’re all family here, and I just want to do whatever I can to help them,” she says.

Darden’s dedication to her Tribe spans more than 30 years, serving on various boards, where her efforts earned her the Governor's Office of Women's Policy Unsung Hero Award in 2023. “Sometimes, you know people don’t see all the things you do in life and all the things that you do to help other people,” Darden shares.

When asked whether she feels satisfied with the life she’s woven together, she answers without hesitation, “Yes, I would say I’m satisfied. If I die tomorrow, which I don’t plan on dying tomorrow, I have no regrets.”

Darden's commitment to her Tribe runs deep, and she remains dedicated to her work both as Chairwoman and beyond. “I’ve been involved many years prior to being Chairman and I’ll be involved many years after,” she states.

Her involvement with the Tribe goes back decades, with significant roles on the scholarship committee, the election board, and the housing board. “I was always involved in all different aspects of the Tribe, so it was like, ‘Well, I’d like to be the tribal chairman,’” Darden shares.

Darden’s personal journey has also been shaped by overcoming challenges with her cultural identity. “Unfortunately, even though it wasn’t 100 years ago, people still frowned on Native Americans,” she says. This pressure, however, led her to a path of self-education and empowerment. “Learning more about who I am, what I believe in, and it just doesn't matter what other people think anymore. This is who I am,” Darden asserts.

She hopes to continues to pave the way for future generations, ensuring that the Tribe’s rich cultural heritage endures.

