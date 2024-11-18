Vandalism Spikes in Berwick as Holiday Season Begins

ST. MARY PARISH — As the holiday season kicks off, the town of Berwick is facing an increase in vandalism. Targets of this destruction range from festive Christmas decorations to private property, leaving residents and local authorities concerned about the growing problem.

According to Berwick Police Department Assistant Police Chief J.P. Henry, the town's efforts to beautify the city and prepare for the holiday season have been met by acts of vandalism,"Our city officials, our town workers, and all that, they get out here and try to beautify the city and put up these Christmas decorations each year. But this year, as they started putting them out, we have individuals coming out and destroying them," Henry said.

The vandalism is not a new issue for Berwick, but it is occurring earlier in the season than in previous years. "It’s happened before, but not this early in the season where we just get our stuff out and then all of a sudden some vandalism is taking place," Henry explained.

In response to the ongoing destruction, the Berwick Police Department issued a message to those responsible. A statement posted on the department’s official Facebook page on Saturday read:

"To the individuals responsible for this behavior: We know you, we see you, and we are coming for you. We will hold you accountable for the damage you cause."

The vandalism has not only affected public spaces like parks and decorations, but it has also extended to more critical infrastructure.

Henry noted that the damage has reached areas such as Park Pharr and even a water pumping station. "Things were scattered all over. I mean, they were even trying to take some of this stuff apart, and that could be a huge problem for us in the city. If we have enough rainfall and those pumps are down, now we’re talking about homes flooding," Henry said. "We’re at that point now where it’s getting serious."

Thanks to a tip from the community, the Berwick Police have made arrests in connection with the vandalism. They believe Juveniles are responsible for the destruction, although the investigation remains ongoing.

In addition to the efforts by law enforcement, local business owners are also expressing concern over the actions of the youth. Krystin St. Romain, a co-owner of a local business, Southern Oaks in Berwick, said the situation is troubling. "It really makes me sad to know that the kids feel the need to do that," St. Romain said. "I know they’re probably trying to have fun by doing it, but it’s really upsetting."

Henry encourages anyone who sees vandalism in Burwick to report it to the police department.

