UPDATE: Arrest made in homemade explosives case

AMELIA, La. — A man already in jail in Morgan City has now been booked in connection with suspected homemade explosives found last week in Amelia.

Joey Jermaine Francois, 45, was booked with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of firearms with obliterated serial numbers, illegal possession of stolen firearms and manufacture and possession of a bomb.

Back on February 20, a detective with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division was contacted by a detective with the Morgan City Police Department regarding information that Francois may have been in possession of illegal narcotics and firearms believed to be stored in a storage facility in Amelia.

A search of a home in the Siracusaville area and an Amelia storage facility turned up illegal firearms and what appeared to be three homemade explosive devices. To read about that, click here.

Louisiana State Police helped safely move and contain the devices.

The investigation is continuing.