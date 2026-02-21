Possible homemade explosive devices found in St. Mary Parish

AMELIA, La. — According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, several suspected homemade explosive devices were found near a storage facility in Amelia Friday afternoon.

Deputies immediately secured the devices, and the Louisiana State Police explosives unit, as well as the ATF were called in. They were able to safely remove the devices from the area.

SMPSO said they don't have any updates in the investigation that led to the discovery of the devices. KATC reached out to LSP for any updates on whether the devices were confirmed to be explosives but have not yet heard back.

