The Impact of Henderson Lake’s Drawdown

ST. MARTIN PARISH — This August, the annual drawdown of Henderson Lake went into effect but it’s impacts are already being felt by fishermen and one local business.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has seen a steady increase in invasive aquatic plants in Henderson Lake such as Hyacinth, Giant Salvinia and Hydrillas.

Fisherman, Thomas Quoyeser said the drawdown is working at controlling such species but comes at a cost.

“It is working as far as killing the hydrillas If they're trying to kill the vegetation, it’s definitely working there, If you wanna come out and try to relax out here,the fishing’s not gonna be that great”.

Quoyeser said the drawdown has caused the water to be unstable which has left him with a poor fishing experience.

“The water’s unstable during all this so it kinda limits the activity of the fish so you're not catching a whole bunch, the fishing is better when its stable”

For katrina Collette, general manager of McGee's Swamp Tours, she said this year’s heavy rainfall has allowed the drawdown to be manageable and has even helped her stay committed with her plan to renovate her business.

“It may be January before it’s complete but we’re gonna have a new boat launch, new docks and then we’re gonna have a new pavilion here too” Collette says.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries drawdown will end on Nov. 1.

