The Bayview's Strategy for Surviving Storm Surges

ST. MARY PARISH — For over 50 years, The Bayview, a local business in Cypremort Point, has faced countless storm surges. In response to this ongoing challenge, the owners have decided to elevate the entire operation above ground level.

Ryan Mouton, one of the owners, says the decision was driven by years of experience dealing with flooding associated with tropical storms and hurricanes.

"You know because we’re on ground level, we’ve always dealt with floods. It’s always a concern when a storm starts to populate in the Gulf, so part of the plan was always, ‘how do we get this place up in the air?’” Mouton explains

Thanks to a partnership with general contractor Davie Shoring, Mouton expressed optimism about the elevation process, "They’re gonna participate in getting this thing 14 feet up in the air, so we feel like that’s the final solution."

Mouton shares that although Hurricane Francine's storm surge was not as severe as anticipated for The Bayview, the preperation served as a wake-up call. "The problem with having a store sitting on ground level on the coast is that you always have to be constantly concerned about water coming in."

The building, which dates back to the 1950s, presents some unique challenges during the elevation process according to Matt Harding, production manager of Davie Shoring, "Some of those challenges are not only the building construction and elevating the building, but also in getting the electrical updated and code compliant, so there are some moving parts, but we’re up for it" Harding states.

Mouton is hopeful that the elevation will not only revitalize The Bayview but also enhance the overall appeal of Cypremort Point; he has plans to incorporate live music and lounging areas for visitors.

"Cypremort Point has been the same thing since the 1950s. The Bayview came about in the late '50s and it’s always sat at base flood. It’s a historic thing, and it’s something that the whole community and all of Acadiana can get excited about" Mouton says.

The project is expected to be completed by May 2025.