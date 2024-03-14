Students must re-enroll in St. Mary Parish public schools

CENTERVILLE, La. — The St. Mary Parish School System announced Thursday that all students must re-enroll in the district.

In a new release, the district states that due to its obligations outlined in its federal desegregation case, all students are required to attend school in their residential attendance zones. The only exception will be for students with approved 2024-2025 transfer applications.

They listed the following four main points:

1. To ensure that all students attend school in their residential attendance zone from April 3rd through April 30th, all parents/legal guardians must re-enroll their children in St. Mary Parish Public Schools. In this re-enrollment process, parents/legal guardians will be required to present documentation of residence indicating the proper attendance zone. The Enrollment and Residence Verification Form is now available online and indicates the required documents for re-enrollment.

2. For the 2024-2025 school year, all students currently on an approved transfer and all out-of-zone without a transfer on file have been transferred back to the residential attendance zones and will remain pending an approved transfer request application.

3. Transfer request applications are available on the district's website(Home | Departments | Child Welfare and Attendance | Student Transfers). Two transfer options are available:

4. All transfer applications are due May 1, 2024, at 4:00 PM.

