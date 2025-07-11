St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office employee arrested, fired after domestic abuse investigation

ST. MARY PARISH — A St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested and fired following an internal and criminal investigation into allegations of domestic abuse.

Blaze Phillip Bourg, 47, of Bayou Vista, was booked Thursday, July 10, 2025, on warrants for domestic abuse battery and second-degree battery. According to the sheriff’s office, Bourg turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center at 7:11 p.m.

The charges stem from an incident on Sunday, July 6, when deputies responded to a reported disturbance involving Bourg and another person who lives at the same residence. Bourg was arrested at the scene and placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Investigators later conducted follow-up interviews with the victim, who disclosed prior incidents of alleged abuse — one in October 2023 and another in June 2025. One of those incidents resulted in an injury that required surgery. Investigators say they gathered video, audio, and witness statements that corroborated the victim’s claims.

Warrants were issued for domestic abuse battery and second-degree battery based on the evidence collected.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Bourg’s employment was terminated at the time of his arrest.

Sheriff Gary Driskell released a statement following the arrest:

"It is always unfortunate when we have to arrest one of our own. However, we as law enforcement officers are not above the law. We are subject to the same laws that govern our citizens. We hold our employees to high standards of conduct and professionalism, which is what our citizens should expect from us. Our Office of Professional Standards investigated this case thoroughly, and we will continue to handle this matter with full accountability and transparency."The internal investigation was led by the Office of Professional Standards. No bond information was immediately available.