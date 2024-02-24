St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith passes away

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith has died.

Smith died Satuday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. While he will be remembered for service as St. Mary Parish Sheriff since 2018, he was also a dedicated Army veteran, experiencing combat during the Vietnam War.

His leadership, dedication and integrity are recognized.

"Sheriff Smith's commitment to service was evident throughout his tenure as Sheriff of St. Mary Parish, a role he assumed after winning a special election in 2018," said sheriff-elect Gary Driskell in an announcement on Facebook. "Known for his 'open door' policy, Sheriff Smith fostered an environment of trust and collaboration within the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, leaving an indelible mark on our organization."

More information regarding arrangements will be shared in the coming days.