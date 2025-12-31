St. Mary Parish represented on Louisiana float in 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade

ST. MARY PARISH — Louisiana will once again bring its culture and cuisine to a national audience when the state appears in the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, marking the fifth consecutive year Louisiana has participated in the New Year’s Day tradition. This year’s float, titled Gulf to Gumbo, highlights the teamwork behind Louisiana’s seafood industry and features representation from St. Mary Parish.

Among the float riders is Daniel Edgar, owner of St. Mary Seafood and Marina, who said the opportunity represents both personal pride and decades of work in the seafood industry. “What an honor to be able to represent the cajun and creole people back home, I’ve spent my whole life trying to promote, catch, sell and develop seafood markets, what an opportunity,” Edgar said.

The 2026 Rose Parade theme, The Magic of Teamwork, aligns closely with Louisiana’s approach to showcasing its culture. The Gulf to Gumbo float features a shrimp boat hauling fresh Gulf seafood and a large pelican chef stirring a pot of gumbo filled with shrimp, crab, crawfish, and vegetables, symbolizing the collaboration between fishermen, farmers, and chefs across the state.

Edgar said the experience in Pasadena has already reflected the warm reception Louisiana receives nationwide. “I mean from just inside the hotel lobby, I mean there's Louisiana, Louisiana all over the walls I mean they rolled out the red carpet for us,” he said.

State tourism leaders selected Edgar as a float rider due to his longstanding involvement in the seafood industry and his connections throughout Louisiana agriculture and tourism. Edgar said that recognition reflects the work done by his business and others in coastal communities. “Lieutenant governor Billy nunguesser head of tourism and seafood, Billy knows me, head of agriculture mike strand knows me so there's a lot of people who know who I am and st.Mary seafood, they chose me to come and represent Louisiana,” Edgar said.

State officials say the float is designed not only to celebrate Louisiana’s food culture but also to encourage tourism by highlighting the people and industries behind it. Edgar said that message is central to why he wanted to take part. “If you see the love that we have for each other, our friends, our food. I'm hoping that it’s gonna help our tourism and bring a lot of people to our state,” he said.

The 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade will take place Thursday, January 1

