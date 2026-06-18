St. Mary Parish prepares for up to 8 inches of rain, officials monitor flood control systems

ST. MARY PARISH — As heavy rain moves into St. Mary Parish, local officials are preparing flood control systems and urging residents to stay informed as forecasts call for up to eight inches of rain in some areas.

Emergency officials have been closely monitoring conditions along the Bayou Teche in Franklin, where water management infrastructure plays a critical role during significant rainfall events.

Ross Mire, director of St. Mary Parish Homeland Security, said parish crews began taking preventative measures ahead of the storm,"We're pretty low in Saint Mary Parish, so we want to make sure that if we have any floodgates, anything like that, we make sure we secure them at the right time and then make sure our pumps are running to keep the water inundation from causing a lot of damage," Mire said.

Mire said the Bayou Teche is one of several areas officials monitor closely during periods of heavy rainfall. "With the Teche right here you know we have a set of locks, like flood gates down by the Baldwin cut, that closes off the Teche to prevent the surge from coming in, we also have another floodgate further down, on the Hanson canal we’ve already taken measures to shut those off and start pumping water that’s on the Baldwin cut side of the Teche," Mire said.

While those floodgates help keep water from moving into protected areas, officials say they also create additional challenges. Once gates are closed, rainwater that accumulates inside the system must be removed through pumping operations to prevent flooding.

Parish President Sam Jones said crews have focused on ensuring pump stations across the parish remain operational and ready to handle increased water volumes. He also expressed confidence in residents' ability to respond appropriately to changing weather conditions.

"I think they're prepared. I think the people here are pretty smart when it comes to that, to get out of the way of danger. This is not necessarily a big danger. We've had worse, but I think we'll be fine," Jones said.

Although parish leaders say preparations are in place, they continue encouraging residents to take precautions, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall and stay informed as conditions develop.

"We want people to stay indoors and just wait this one out. Don't venture out," Mire said.

Officials say they will continue monitoring weather conditions and water levels throughout the event and will provide updates as needed.

