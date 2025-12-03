St. Mary Parish nonprofit uses giving Tuesday to support local families

ST. MARY PARISH — After a weekend of holiday shopping that stretched from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, a St. Mary Parish nonprofit is asking residents to set aside a moment for Giving Tuesday. It Takes A Village: St. Mary Parish, founded in 2021, continues to build awareness in the community about the support it provides to families facing financial strain, health challenges, or sudden emergencies.

The organization began with a focus on helping families during the holidays, but leaders say the need has grown far beyond seasonal assistance. The nonprofit now provides food, groceries, rent and utility support, and case-by-case help for families dealing with crises. Executive Director Kendyl Russell said the expansion reflects what many residents are experiencing.

“Its expanded to something so much bigger than just Christmas, so we do rent assistance, utility assistance food and groceries we’ve gotten people off the streets and into their own homes, helped people after their fires burned down their entire house,” she said.

Russell said Giving Tuesday plays a key role in helping the organization keep up with the number of families reaching out. With costs rising and emergencies becoming more frequent for many households, she hopes the day encourages residents to learn more about the nonprofit and contribute if they can. The group emphasizes that donations stay within St. Mary Parish and directly support local families who may be hesitant or embarrassed to ask for help.

It Takes A Village: St. Mary Parish continues to share updates and donation information on its website and social media pages as it works to sustain its programs through the holiday season and into the new year.

Click here to support the nonprofit.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

