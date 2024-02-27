St. Mary offers LEAP testing for non-public, home school students

Nonpublic and Home-school students are eligible to take LEAP 2025 tests.

The St. Mary Parish School Board is offering the test to those children.

Nonpublic school students must pay a fee of $35 per subject. This fee is due at the time of registration. Parents/guardians are asked to contact Robbi Gouaux at 337-836-6035 or rgouaux@stmaryk12.net to register students who will then be scheduled to take the tests at the school in their attendance zone.

All LEAP testing is online. Specific testing dates and times will be given upon registration. The deadline for registering is March 15th.

All nonpublic and home-school students planning to enter public school in 5th or 9th grade for the 2024-2025 school year must take either the LEAP 2025 tests in April/May or the State Placement test in the summer before they can enroll.