Reward offered for information on severe animal cruelty in St. Mary Parish

PATTERSON, La. — Anyone with information on an animal cruelty case is eligible for a $1,700 reward.

On the evening of March 6, 2025, a local citizen called the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office after spotting a buckskin pit bull terrier in Patterson chained to a tree with numerous bullet hole wounds, according to the Louisiana Humane Society. The dog named Olive was taken to the parish shelter, where she was euthanized.

Upon hearing Olive’s story through a social media post, the Aviary Creature Rescue, based in St. Mary Parish, decided that more action was needed. According to the Louisiana Humane Society, after meeting with the St. Mary Sheriff's Department regarding Olive and other animal cruelty cases in the area, they began to spread the word.

The sheriff’s office posted a request for information regarding Olive’s case, and the Aviary Creature Rescue launched a GoFundMe to raise awareness and a reward fund for any information that would lead to a conviction of Olive’s abuser. Within 12 hours, the rescue raised $1,700. The Humane Society of Louisiana pledged $500.

The Aviary Creature Rescue is offering a $1,700 reward to anyone who can provide reliable tips about who committed this act, a spokesperson for the Humane Society stated.

“We’re hearing and seeing a lot of horrific animal cruelty incidents in St. Mary Parish for reasons that remain unclear. However, we’re hopeful the Sheriff’s Office, the St. Mary Parish Animal Shelter, and humane groups like Aviary Creature Rescue will identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice. There is no reason to torture, injure, or harm all these wonderful creatures. It defies logic. Plus, many of these crimes, when animals are tortured, mutilated, or maliciously killed, would be considered felonies, carrying severe penalties, including jail time, fines, mandatory community service, counseling, and future pet ownership restrictions,” said Jeff Dorson, HSLA Director.

To alert the team with tips, text 985-999-0210 or contact the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office. Any tips provided will remain anonymous.