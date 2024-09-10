Residents in Cypremort Point Prepare for Tropical Weather

ST. MARY PARISH — People in Cypremort Point are no stranger to tropical activity and with the tropical weather set to take place this week, many residents are preparing for what’s to come.

Linda Simon is a camp owner in Cypremort Point, who despite having owned a camp there for 20 years, say’s the preparation never gets any easier when there’s no clear details about the weather

“It could pick up speed, it could go down you never know with these things” Simon says.

Milton Dupont is another camp owner in Cypremort Point who inherited his father’s camp that he built alongside him in 1974. Dupont shares that tropical weather preparation is something he doesn't take lightly,“My dad rigged up all the window covers and we got braces that go across to brace it, we get storm ready when the storm comes”.

But for Brandon Richardson, a Port captain for a local tugboat company, no amount of preparation can alleviate the fear of uncertainty.

“I feel nervous about the storm coming through this week just cause I’m concerned about damages to other peoples homes” Richardson says.

And that’s the main reason why he’s spending his time helping others prepare as he says unity at times like this are most important.

“It’s very important to be able to lend a helping hand to all of the community as much as we can because everybody needs to work together to weather the storm” Said Richardson.