Purple Lemon thrift store's foodbank prepares for cold weather

Purple Lemon, a thrift store with a Second Harvest Foodbank Pantry in the back of their store, is stocking up for the community as cold weather is expected to hit.

The foodbank is only open to St. Mary Parish residents. It provides food to nearly 60 families on Thursdays and Saturdays. Each resident must fill out an application and qualify for the program.

Purple Lemon also provides assistance through food and clothing to Chez Hope, Fairview Treatment Center, Louisiana Adult and Teen Challenge and Claire House.

Director and founder Stacey Lancaster encourages those in need to utilize the food pantry this Saturday before the cold weather comes. They will be on standby in case of an emergency on Monday.

“With the cold weather we’re on standby,” Lancaster said. “So if there’s an emergency situation we have 12 pallets of food that will become available as needed so if an emergency situation comes in at any time and its declared an emergency second harvest has extra food they send us addition to the food we get with D&J so we can open up."

Hours will be this Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Lancaster said they will stay open later if needed.