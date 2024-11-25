Proposed Sales Tax to Fund Public Safety in Baldwin

ST. MARY PARISH — Saint Mary Parish residents will face multiple tax proposals on the ballot for the upcoming December 7th election, including a new 1% sales tax aimed at improving public safety in Baldwin.

The proposed tax is designed to generate revenue for both the Baldwin Police Department and Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department. If approved, the 1% sales tax will fund improvements in public safety services, including equipment upgrades, maintenance, and personnel costs.

Baldwin Police Chief Anthony Gibson expressed his hope that the new revenue will support necessary advancements in the department, "Crime rates are down in Baldwin, and I hope they continue to decline. If people want better law enforcement, I suggest they vote yes for the tax,"

Chief Gibson emphasized the need to bring Baldwin’s police services up to the standards of neighboring departments. "If this tax passes, we want to try and be on the same level as other police departments,” Gibson explained.

Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ricky Cook discussed how the revenue from the proposed sales tax would primarily be used to maintain aging fire trucks. "These trucks are aging, and they need maintenance. This last year, we spent nearly $10,000 on repairs for one of our pumpers,” Cook noted

Cook also indicated that the new tax is expected to generate approximately $180,000 annually. The additional funds would help replenish the town’s general fund, which currently supports public safety services. "We want the public to realize the cost it takes to run a fire department, and even the police department. We work together to serve the community,” Cook said.

Both Chiefs Gibson and Cook agree that the proposed tax will help improve public safety by increasing the presence of law enforcement and fire services in Baldwin.

Cook hopes to use some of the funds to hire additional part-time firefighters, while Gibson aims to increase the number of police officers on patrol. “We'll be able to have more officers out there on the road,” Gibson explained.

Additionally, Gibson mentioned that the tax revenue could potentially be used to renovate the town's older police station, which was damaged in a fire several years ago.

Early voting for the December 7th election is already underway and will continue through Saturday, November 30, with the exception of November 28 and 29, in observance of Thanksgiving and Acadian Day.