National Night Out Brings Baldwin Families, Police and Leaders Together

ST. MARY PARISH — National Night Out turned Baldwin Elementary School’s Main Street grounds into more than just a gathering spot—it became a space for families to connect, for neighbors to meet, and for the community to engage with police outside of emergencies. The event, which combined with a trunk-or-treat celebration, drew crowds of parents and children who came for food, candy and fellowship.

Mardaisa Lane, who attended for the first time, said the celebration stood out as something special for her family.

“it’s really nice, it’s really outgoing, I'm so happy that they did something for the children, the families, they had food and they really tried it was really nice,” Lane said.

Mayor Clarence Vappie said the event gave families a safe and easy way to enjoy the evening while also supporting local youth.

“you know it’s an easy trick or treat event for them and, as you can see we’re also feeding them, you know we feed them hot dogs and links and the like, but for me the youth is our future,” Vappie said.

That focus on youth was echoed by volunteer Ajani Connor, who said events like these can shape futures.

“it also inspires them so you may have the next police officer, the next ambulance emt worker out here so it’s important for them to see things like this,” Connor said.

Neighbors, volunteers and local leaders filled the grounds throughout the evening, sharing food, games and conversation. For Kirsten L. Broussard, volunteering at the event was another way to give back.

“the thin blue line has always been near and dear to my heart but working for traditional hospice of lafayette, i am always in what they call these hospice streets and i love to give back to the community,” Broussard said.

Baldwin Police Chief Anthony Gibson said the event was made possible through community partnerships.

“the community, the council and the mayor and stuff like this helping us out,” Gibson said.

For Mayor Vappie, the lasting takeaway was about more than candy or costumes.

“you know they get to know the person the uniform and the badge and it just, in the end a safer community,” he said.

The Baldwin celebration was part of National Night Out, a nationwide initiative that strengthens bonds between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

