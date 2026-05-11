Morgan City sets new rules for rooster owners

ST. MARY PARISH — Morgan City residents who own roosters now have until June 30 to register the birds under a newly adopted city ordinance aimed at addressing ongoing noise complaints.

City leaders recently approved new rules targeting roosters within city limits after residents raised concerns about frequent crowing and disturbances in neighborhoods.

Captain John Schaff with the Morgan City Police Department said the ordinance still allows residents to keep chickens within city limits, but places new restrictions on roosters moving forward.

“Currently in the city of Morgan city you are allowed to have chickens, up to 10, and with this registration you’re allowed to have one rooster, until that rooster expires or perishes,” Schaff said.

Under the ordinance, current rooster owners can keep the birds they already own if they register them with the city before enforcement begins. However, once those roosters die, residents will not be allowed to replace them.

“We’re giving them the chance to grandfather those roosters in but typically ban roosters in the city of Morgan City,” Schaff said.

While the issue may sound unusual, Schaff said the ordinance was driven largely by complaints tied to noise.

“There is a noise ordinance that, if you have a rooster, that is a separate ordinance, that deals with noises and stuff like that,” Schaff said.

Backyard chickens remain common across south Louisiana, where some families keep birds for eggs, pets, or personal use. Schaff said the city recognizes that tradition, but officials believe regulations are still necessary inside city limits.

“You know some people want to have their own yard eggs to save money or they like having roosters or like animals in general, but you have to have a type of rule with that involved,” Schaff said.

Residents who own roosters in Morgan City are being asked to register the animals through the city’s animal warden before the June 30 deadline. Schaff says residents can begin the process by contacting the Morgan City Police Department at 985-384-2310.

