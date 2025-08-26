Morgan City Prepares for 90th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival

ST. MARY PARISH — Lawrence Park in Morgan City is set to transform this Thursday for the 90th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival, drawing thousands of visitors for five days of music, food, rides, and community events.

Mayor Lee Dragna described the festival setup, saying, “Right here would be the big band stage, the dance floor is gonna show up, they’ll have a couple booths here, ones like a beer booth, and this spot is gonna be big, not small but big.”

Dragna emphasized the scope of the festival, noting, “Hotels are full, restaurants are full, this whole area that you see here will be transformed in two days time into something unbelievable.” The annual event is known for bringing people together and energizing the downtown area.

Festival President Charlie Solar, who has served on the festival board for 15 years, spoke about the security measures in place, saying, “They setting up cameras now, probably have about 50 cameras in the park, they’ll probably have about 60 cameras total throughout the festival that we monitor here locally, we got a command post.” Solar shared what keeps him involved, explaining, “ I do enjoy it, I actually been helping the festival probably for about 25 years helping with some of the booths.”

Safety and logistics are not the only priorities. Joey Boudreaux of Joe’s Septic Contractors, who manages sanitation and portable restrooms during the festival, said, “We do a lot of events like this and it’s something that we like to do because you’re dealing with the community and the people and you’re providing the service they need to have a good time.”

Dragna also highlighted the festival’s vendor scene, stating, “Under the bridge is the big huge fair and I think theres over 200 vendors I believe you got every walk of life in the country is there selling something different thats whats so great about it.”

From music stages to vendor booths, security command posts to cleanup crews, the festival relies on a large team of organizers, volunteers, and contractors working together to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

The 90th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival officially begins Thursday in downtown Morgan City and runs through Labor Day, promising five days of entertainment, tradition, and community celebration.

