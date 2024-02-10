Morgan City Petting Zoo kids chicken run

For the second year… Morgan City Petting Zoo is having a Mardi Gras chicken run.

Morgan City Petting Zoo Manager Christina Landry said for the most part its traditional.

“We’ll gather one or two of the chickens from behind me, we’ll go out to the field and have the kids catch it, just like the normal Mardi Gras tradition is,” Landry said.

“It’s just gonna be a lot of fun really, we’re not gonna cook the chickens afterward like they would normally do.”

Landry said last year was a hit and this year, it’s more competitive.

“They enjoyed it,” Landry said. “The kids loved it they ended up coming in their Mardi Gras costumes. We added something different this year we’re gonna do a costume contest where we’re gonna name a king and queen of the petting zoo.”

The prize is a VIP pass to the zoo. All ages for children are welcome and there will be groups based on height.

Landry said it will be “just like any other day” and they will change out the chickens for each run. As for how the chickens are picked…

“The unlucky ones that I grab,” Landry said. “The kids love it. They’ll get the attention, they’ll get petting after and they’ll get special treats.”

Eleven-year-old Brayden Mayon, who’s volunteered at the zoo will be attending with his friends, and he's there to win.

“Catching the chicken, it’ll be a big accomplishment,” Mayon said.

Three-year-old Emily Grace Fontenot's favorite animal at the petting zoo is a bunny, but she’ll be at the run to...

“Chase the chickens,” Fontenot said.

She said she’ll win the costume contest wearing the color…

“Purple,” Fontenot said.

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and the races will being at 10 a.m.

