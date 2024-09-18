Morgan City officials share details on FEMA applications

Mayor Lee Dragna along with Chief Chad M. Adams and other city and parish officials met with FEMA regarding the assistance available to residents.

They're offering this information:

There are three ways to apply for assistance; online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App on your phone, or by calling (800)621-3362.

"This is the first step in gaining assistance. You will need to register with FEMA and fill out an application. After applying it will take up to 10 days for FEMA to contact you regarding your claim," officials say.

"FEMA will have boots on the ground going door to door throughout the area. We want to remind our citizens not to become a victim to fraud. FEMA Personnel will have proper credentials with an ID Badge and vest with FEMA on it. FEMA representatives will never ask our citizens for payment for their services. So please be vigilant in making sure you do not become a victim," a release states.

Here's what you should do now:

Take Photos of your damaged home or belongings.

Make a list of damaged or lost items.

Save yourself time. If you have insurance, you must file a claim with your insurance company. If you do not have insurance, start your application.

Go to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA app on your smart phone, or call (800)621-3362.

You must file insurance first, because FEMA cannot provide assistance for losses that are covered by insurance.

FEMA's disaster assistance offers new benefits that provide flexible funding directly to survivors. In addition, a simplified process and expanded eligibility allows Louisianans access to a wider range of assistance and immediate funds for serious needs.

Here's some information about those new benefits:

Serious Needs Assistance: A one-time $750 payment per household to help pay for essential items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breast feeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene, and fuel for transportation.

Displacement Assistance: Money to help with immediate housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of a disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or for other options while you look for temporary housing.

Serious Needs Assistance and Displacement Assistance are both funded after a completed inspection confirms eligibility.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4817

To check that your parish is approved for FEMA assistance, click here.