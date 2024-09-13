Morgan City Neighborhood Comes Together In The Aftermath of Hurricane Francine.

ST. MARY PARISH — After Hurricane Francine made landfall Wednesday, Saint Mary Parish was among those areas hit hardest, that's why the Lakeside neighborhood came together to help one another.

Eriq Blanchard is a resident in the Lakeside neighborhood who's home sustained major damage during the storm.

“Community is absolutely coming together and I can’t speak enough on just how great our community is” Blanchard says.

He lost his roof during the storm but after making sure his family was safe he began checking on his neighbors alongside other community members.

Blanchard states."First thing I did was was we got in the truck and started riding around really cleaning the streets cause we wanna make sure that the city crews and national guard is able to get around and move the big issues”.

Resident Charlie Barron who was in his home during the storm says he's grateful he doesn't have to fix the damages alone, “Unlucky with the damages done to our house but some of those who are a bit more fortunate have been thankful enough to help us out”.

Like Christopher Tran who at only 14 years old was helping his neighbors clean up.

“Yesterday when the flooding happened it moved a lot of mud from the lake so I’m helping scoop all that mud out and then there was a whole bunch of branches in the grass so I helped rake it up for them” Tran explains.