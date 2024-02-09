Morgan City Facade Business grant is beautifying the city

Over 30 businesses in Morgan City have a new look.

Jannine Blanco and her husband own Elegant Events of the South, a decorating and rental company. Their transformation was nearly unrecognizable compared to how the building once looked.

Mrs. Blanco said she purchased the building a year before the applications for the grant were open and the building was in much need of a make over.

“I was an old grocery store it had been closed for seven years so just imagine how horrible it was. The sign, the little awning, that was all built the fencing was all built and the planter all of that was built. None of this existing.”

According to Morgan City Cheif Administrative Officer Charlie Solar the city distributed $300,000 through ARPA funds to create the Business Facade Grant in 2022.

He said it was a way for the city to give back to the community, with a 75% match for up to $10,000 dollars of any exterior renovations, with the city’s approval.

Blanco said coming off of COVID they didn’t want to take out loans to renovate and took advantage of the city’s grant.

“It was a blessing because you know we’re trying to just develop our business and we wanted it to grow,” Blanco said. “So that way we could put that money into the inside.”

She said after the renovations she’s noticed people in her neighborhood notice the building more and are grateful for it beautifying the street, after having been abandoned for seven years.

“Now they’re calling us saying, hey ya’ll have that place on Federal do ya’ll rent so and so do y’all do this?” Blanco said. “Oh, we just absolutely love the work y’all did thank you so much for making that are of federal avenue look so much nicer.”

The electrical equipment store Cajun Breakers owner Micah Thibodaux said he was approached by city leaders for the grant.

“So here we got a new sign and a new awning installed on the building,” Thibodaux said.

He said he wouldn’t have done the exterior renovations without the city’s help.

“I would not have done these renovations without them approaching me on it,” Thibodaux said. “I think it was a wonderful idea. I’d like to see it done more in other areas of the city that need it.”

Mayor Lee Dragna said through a weatherization grant over 30 homes in Morgan City received renovations to their exteriors ranging from $1,000 to $3,000