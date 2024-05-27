Morgan City desert spot re-opens

When the opportunity was presented to Summer Higgs to own the Donut Shop by former owners, Higgs was all in.

Higgs said the prior owners unexpectedly shut the dessert spot down in March.

“They just said, you know, there was things going on and they were shutting down,” Higgs said.

“So they pretty much asked me if I wanted to take over.”

Higgs, originally from Alaska, has a long history with the desert spot in Morgan City.

“So I’ve been here 17 years, in March,” Higgs said.

“March made 17 years. I worked here for 14 years and managed for three.”

The Donut Shop has been in Morgan City since the 1950s, and as Higgs begins to set up before officially opening, customers are already stopping by her drive-thru and walk-up window.

Higgs said it was an easy decision for her to keep the shop’s legacy going.

“I’ve been here forever,” Higgs said.

“Like my kids have grown up here, they’ve all worked here. You know? And I love my job! Like I love people.”

Higgs, who did not have an easy childhood in Alaska is appreciative of Morgan City and the people.

“Unfortunately I grew up really rough,” Higgs said.

“Drug addiction, alcoholism, abuse in every type of way. There were times I thought about going back cause it got rough here. I know at the end of the day, my kids had a better life here.”

The place also feeds her passion for baking donuts.

“I love making the donuts,” Higgs said.

“You know and decorating them, especially during King Cake season, it's hectic. King cakes are hectic but I love doing it.”

As for what customers can expect this time around…

“Everything is staying the same,” Higgs said.

“I’ve been making the donuts for 17 years and I’ve never changed anything so yes everything will be the same.”

Higgs said she’s sticking to original recipes, but customers will see some add-ons to the menu.

The Donut Shop officially re-opened on Friday May 24th.