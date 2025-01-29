Morgan City church evacuated after students become ill

A Morgan City church was evacuated Wednesday morning after students became ill during service.

At 8:50 am, the Morgan City Police and Fire Departments responded to Holy Cross Catholic Church regarding students from Central Catholic Elementary becoming sick during service, according to police.

The building was evacuated as a precautionary measure, and the air quality was checked by the fire department. Acadian Ambulance was also on scene.

The building was deemed safe for all teachers and students to return.