More Than Backpacks: Franklin Event Combines Giving and Gun Violence Awareness

ST. MARY PARISH — As students prepare to head back to school across St. Mary Parish, families in Franklin gathered for more than just free supplies—they came together for a message of unity, compassion, and remembrance.

The City of Franklin, along with Healthy Blue and 100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish, hosted its annual Back to School Community Fair this weekend at the community center on E.A. Shine Fauquier Drive. Dozens of vendors filled the space with school supplies, uniforms, health resources, and fresh haircuts, all available at no cost to families.

“Well it’s a beautiful thing because it’s all about love, it’s all about giving back, it’s all about helping your community out and doing the thing necessary to let everyone know there is hope,” said Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard, who attended the event alongside family and organizers.

While the giveaways and services were appreciated by many, organizers say the purpose runs deeper. The event doubles as a moment to reflect on the legacy of AJ Hill, a barber who volunteered his time for years at the fair before his life was tragically taken by gun violence in 2016. Hill’s mother, Carol Hill, now leads the AJ Hill Foundation and continues the work he cared so deeply about.

“This is more than just a backpack drive, it’s a part of AJ’s legacy and we do this with a labor of love. He chose to be here, he’s not here anymore so we choose to be here now and represent him and do the best we can,” she said.

Carol Hill, who is also Mayor Foulcard’s sister, said the goal is not just to support children materially, but to model the values her son embodied. “We need these children to have compassion and we wanna show them that we’re giving compassion,” she said. “In spite of the sleepless nights and lonely days from missing our children you can still choose to show love. When they put a good foot forward, we’re praying that they continue to do good. When you show good, hopefully they will do good. That is our prayer for these children.”

J. Ina, president of the 100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish, emphasized that the fair was about more than just school readiness. “I thought that this was an outstanding opportunity to not only prepare our kids for school but to also have them understand what peace is and harmony and unity in the community,” he said.

Among the volunteers was Isaiah Skinner Jr., a barber who has donated his time to the event for the past seven years. “You know and I don’t mind because everybody can't afford to go to the barber shop and get hair cuts you know, especially with the school time,” Skinner said.

For kids like Grace’lyn Green, who’s heading into the third grade, the event offered more than just school prep. “I made about four or five friends and it was really fun for me because I don't usually go to experiences like this,” she said with a smile.

From free services to heartfelt moments, the event served as a powerful reminder of what a united community can do—honoring the past, supporting the present, and investing in the future.

