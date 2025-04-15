MCPD uses new cameras to find, arrest murder suspects

Morgan City Police used their new safety camera system to locate and arrest two people wanted for a Winn Parish slaying.

Christian Campbell, 22, of Goldonna, was booked with possession of stolen things, first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle and obstruction of justice.

Amaney Labouve, 19 years of age, Ardoin Cove Welsh, was booked with possession of stolen things, accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder, and failure to report the commission of certain felonies.

Morgan City Police got information that a vehicle stolen from Winn Parish was in the area. They learned the occupants, Campbell and Labouve, may have been involved in a murder investigation. Investigators notified the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s office and the Berwick Police Department who assisted in attempting to locate the vehicle.

Late on April 10, officers learned that the vehicle was back in the area and they found the vehicle, stopped it and arrested Campbell and Labouve without incident.

The Winn Parish Sheriff’s deputies including Winn Parish Sheriff Josh McAllister proceeded to Morgan City to collaborate with local investigators, and the couple was booked with possession of stolen things.

On Tuesday, warrants for them on the murder charges were issued out of Winn Parish. The two people are now awaiting transport back to Winn Parish.

According to the Winn Parish Sheriff's Office, the two are accused in connection with the April 6 slaying of Randell Kelley, 55. Kelley was found dead in his home in the Brewton Mill community. Family members found him after his employer told them he hadn't reported to work.