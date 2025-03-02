Mardi Gras in Morgan City: A Day of Colorful Parades and Festive Spirit

ST. MARY PARISH — Mardi Gras season is in full swing, and the celebrations in Morgan City are drawing large crowds. On Sunday, the city hosted three parades: the Krewe of Galetea, Krewe of Nike, and Krewe of Hannibal

The festivities saw members of the community come together to create an unforgettable experience for both locals and visitors. Parade-goers from across the country came to Morgan City to take part in the vibrant celebrations.

Among them were Sarah Gill and her friends from Atlanta, who shared their excitement about the Mardi Gras festivities. “It never stops, starts on Friday and it never stops, lots of dancing, lots of music, Mardi Gras and Morgan City are the best place to do Mardi Gras,” Gill said.

The parades featured colorful floats rolling down the streets, with multiple bands performing as participants tossed beads and trinkets to the eager crowds. Amy Bacon, who attended the parades with her family, noted how each parade brought its own unique energy, keeping the atmosphere fresh and exciting. “I mean we loved it, we loved the change in atmosphere and ambiance and all of them were amazing, so no complaints here. This is my kids' first Mardi Gras experience, and they are loving it,” Bacon said.

Cydney Willison, another parade attendee, mentioned how the timing of the parade made it a favorite for many. “The one today is one of my favorites. They have the best bands, the best dancers, and such good weather. And I think the time too, it’s at two, and everyone can enjoy some good music and the party's all day long,” Willison said.

Kevin White, fully decked out in his Mardi Gras gear, expressed how the little moments of the parade were what truly got him into the Mardi Gras spirit. “You know my one-piece jumpsuit wasn’t available, so I had to resort to the Walmart special, and that’s how it came about. Got to spend time with our friends and family, and I think that’s the best part about it,” White shared.

As the high energy continued, parade attendees echoed a common sentiment: they were just happy to enjoy the Mardi Gras festivities in all their glory.