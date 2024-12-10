Lighting Issues at Burns Point Park Impact Visitors, Repairs Underway

ST. MARY PARISH — Visitors to Burns Point Park have been dealing with a significant lack of lighting, making it difficult to fish at night and access restrooms and wash areas. The ongoing electrical issues, which were caused by damage from Hurricane Francine, have raised concerns among park-goers about safety and privacy.

Marcus Comeaux, a frequent visitor to the park, shared his frustration regarding the lighting. “Well, seeing inadequate lighting for folks that reside here, that come camping here, are expressing concerns to me as well about the lighting, so I felt that I should come forward,” Comeaux explained.

According to Comeaux, the lighting problems began after Hurricane Francine, which caused damage throughout the park. “As we walk up here, we’ll look at the pole next to the boat launch area, and as you can see, it’s been down since Francine. Without adequate lighting at the boat launch, it really makes it difficult for boaters to launch their boats safely,” Comeaux added.

While Comeaux had been able to manage the lack of lighting at the boat launch, he encountered a more concerning issue during a visit a few weeks ago. “While needing to use the restrooms, I noticed there was a lack of lighting and no lighting at all. Here are the restrooms and wash areas—no lighting, which raises a major concern for privacy,” he said.

John "Booker" Davis, Director of Public Works for St. Mary Parish, acknowledged the ongoing issues and provided an update on the steps being taken to address them. “We have some multi breakers and stuff in order that we need to change out in the bathhouse that was damaged in the storm,” Davis explained.

Davis also noted that his team is working closely with Cleco, the parish’s electric utility, and electricians to restore power to the park. “We’re under construction, and we’re nipping it in the bud bit by bit and piece to make sure everything is up and running,” he said.

When asked about the progress being made, Davis expressed optimism for the park’s future. “ I’m happy, and I’m sure the residents here are happy as well, and future tourism will definitely pick up,” Davis said.

Repairs to the park are expected to be completed by early spring of 2025.