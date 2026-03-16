LA 64 series spotlights St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH — A new Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) travel series is shining a light on all 64 of the state's parishes — and this week, St. Mary Parish is in the spotlight.

"LA 64" is an original LPB series hosted by Louisiana native Karen LeBlanc. Each episode uncovers hidden gems and takes viewers beyond what's familiar, exploring what makes each parish unique.

Ed "Tiger" Verdin, public relations director for the City of Franklin, said the series has made its way across Louisiana to capture stories from each part of the state.

"They've been all over the state, making sure they capture all corners of all of our state for season one. We're just happy to be part of season one as they continue traveling this great state to capture everybody."

Verdin said he is most excited for viewers to see what makes up the heart and soul of Franklin.

"Just the spotlight. Spotlighting our area, spotlighting our people, spotlighting the people that make this community an everyday place, just full of love, full of creativity— that's what I'm most excited about. Having other people come and share what, actually, we take for granted on a day-to-day basis," he said.

Verdin said a series like this can also change how residents see the place they call home.

"Whenever you look at your hometown through a tourist lens, you see why so many people from all over the world are here every single day. They're walking these sidewalks, going into our boutique shops, eating at our local restaurants because it's not what they're used to— it's something special. It's our people, our culture, that make St. Mary Parish the jewel that it is, of Acadiana."

You can watch the episode on Louisiana Public Broadcasting in about a month.