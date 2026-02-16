Krewe of Amani brings family fun to the streets of Patterson

ST. MARY PARISH — Before the final countdown to Fat Tuesday, the Krewe of Amani brought color, music and plenty of throws to the streets of Patterson, drawing families and longtime parade-goers to Main Street for a community celebration.

The parade began at Patterson High School and rolled down Main Street, where lawn chairs lined the route and children waited eagerly with bags ready. As floats passed, beads flew through the air and children darted forward to collect them while parents cheered from the sidelines.

For many, attending the parade is a yearly tradition.

“I come every year. Every year, I have all my grandchildren, my children, my son-in-laws and my friend,” said parade-goer Bessie Mack. She added that watching the excitement unfold never gets old. “I just like to see the floats and the children running after the things they throw and stuff. It makes me feel good,” Mack said.

Others said the parade offers more than just entertainment — it provides an opportunity to reconnect. “I’ve been everywhere, Lafayette, Houma, Baldwin, St. Martinville. Oh, yes, I’ve been all over,” said Vivian Matthews.

But she added that celebrating in Patterson carries special meaning.

“You get to see people who come home for the Mardi Gras. Just a family environment,” Matthews said.

Fredo Mosely echoed that sentiment, describing the parade as a chance to reunite with familiar faces. “I’m here to let the good time roll, you know— see a lot of people I ain’t never seen in a few years, and just enjoy myself and have a good time,” Mosely said.

“I just wanted to see my people. Life's too short, you know? Stuff happens everyday, and I just got to see my people,” he added.

Community organizations also took part in the festivities. Head Start had a float in the parade, giving children an opportunity to participate and represent their program.

“We’ve been able to branch out into the community parades and it helps us to continue to get the word out about Head Start,” said Damita Hawkins, site manager for Head Start.

“It gives them something to look forward to, as well as allowing them to have their little beautiful faces put out in the community to say ‘we’re here'”, Hawkins said.

With music echoing through the streets and beads in hands across town, parade-goers said the Krewe of Amani once again delivered a celebration centered on family, tradition and community.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

