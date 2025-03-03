Jeanerette Police officer arrested

A former Patterson Police officer and current Jeanerette Police officer has been arrested.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Facebook page, Javon Charles, 31, of Bayou Vista, has been booked with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of an animal.

In mid-February, a detective began investigating a possible case of malfeasance in office by a local police officer. Detectives got a search warrant for Charles' phone and allegedly found pornographic images of children and videos depicting pornography with animals, the post states.

Detectives made contact with Charles at a Bayou Vista home and executed a warrant; they allegedly found drug paraphernalia there. Charles was booked into the parish jail.

The post states that, between the initial complaint and his arrest, Charles left the Patterson Police Department and started working for the Jeanerette Police Department.