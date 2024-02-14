It's Mardi Gras in Morgan City

MORGAN CITY, La. — Mardi Gras has finally rolled its way around, and, in Morgan City, the celebrations took off.

On Mardi Gras, the Krewe of Hephaestus rolled through Morgan City. Though, this wasn't the first parade of the week.

As community members gathered around to celebrate once again, remnants from the parade held the night before were still scattered along the roads and medians.

"I like these parades better—the small-town parades better—because it's not super small to where it's, like, just one and done in 15 minutes, but it's not massive to where you're, like, so crowded, like in Houma or Lafayette—that's too much for me," said Mackenzie Olivarez.

She explains what it is about the Morgan City Mardi Gras parades that make them so special and keeps her coming back again and again.

"Morgan City, you know, you got everybody just kind of piled together," she said. "You have all the local businesses that are open, and you know, stuff like that. Everybody's willing to help each other—snacks, drinks, you know—just a good time."

The parade consisted of several floats and marching bands with crowds of excited community members on either side, arms up for beads.

One parade-goer says, despite living in the area, she has been camping out in her RV for a week now, just so she could have her perfect spot for the Morgan City Mardi Gras parades.

"I live here, so it's been years that every year we come to the Mardi Gras," said Frances Dean Hebert. "Every year. Every year. This is basically our spot right here."

Hebert explains why she goes through the trouble of camping out each year.

"It's just fun to be all together, and the parades are gorgeous. They throw a lot, so it's nice," she said.