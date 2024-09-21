"I am free now": Patterson woman is no longer trapped, a week after Hurricane Francine

PATTERSON — It's been about a little over a week since Hurricane Francine slammed into southern parts of Louisiana, hitting places like St. Mary Parish the hardest. During our coverage, we introduced you to Tammy Vining, a woman we couldn't reach because the water was too high around her home.

Since that story aired, the water has gone down, and I finally spoke to Mrs. Tammy Vining, who says she is no longer trapped.

"It's good to be alive and good to be able to walk out without having to step into the water first," said Tammy Vining.

Vining is no longer stuck after Hurricane Francine pulled in flood waters near her home.

"Yes, I am free now," said Vining.

"Oh, watch your step there here," said Vining as she took her first steps in her yard, which looked more like a swamp a week ago.

Today, the water is gone, but it left behind a mountain of debris and some damage to the home she shares with her sister-in-law.

"Now the water came in, and I had some towels, but it wasn't enough towels, and the water kept coming in," said Vining.

Other parts of the house also suffered water damage, but something else was hanging above their heads.

"If you stand over here, you can get a good shot of the tree on top of our roof," said Vining.

To help Vining, family and friends have pitched in to clean up and do all the heavy lifting.

"Besides the clean up, as you can see, the water is out of the house, and we are making it day by day," said Vining.

And each day, although she's had her own experience, she doesn't forget about the people who also may be down on their luck after the storm.

"It can be way worse; I really pray for my neighbor who got more than a foot of water inside their home. I really pray for them," said Vining.

Tammy says she is unsure what is next but will focus on her health and restoring her family home. If you have been affected by Hurricane Francine, you can access the following resources below:

FEMA

Louisiana Workforce Commission

DSNAP

Disaster Recovery - Immediate Assistance

You can also call this number:

Hurricane Francine Cleanup hot line: 800-451-1954