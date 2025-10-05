Hometown Filmmaker Brings Project to Franklin Amid Film Initiative

ST. MARY PARISH — Franklin is becoming a growing hub for filmmakers thanks to the Film Franklin Initiative, which Mayor Eugene Foulcard has been pushing over the past year to attract productions to the city and connect them with local resources. Sunday, Franklin native Bud Hebert is bringing his latest project, Dad of the Year, to town, showcasing both his hometown and its talent.

“Franklin’s my roots, so you see the people here they don’t have a lot of opportunity because it's so small, so I want to bring my current film here cause there’s a lot of talented people out here,” Hebert said.

Hebert, founder of Budsster Productions out of California, said the initiative allows him to give local actors a platform. “A lot of talented people they just don't get the exposure they need, so with this I wanna show local actors and local talent like hey, keep doing what you're doing,” he added.

Since the Film Franklin Initiative began gaining momentum, three productions have already been filmed in the area. The program pairs filmmakers with local locations, actors, and support from the city’s public relations director and tourism board, helping make projects like Hebert’s possible.

“From an economic development standpoint when they come in they spend their dollars locally, they utilize our restaurants, our hotels, they utilize different cast members that may be able to be extras in some of the locations,” Foulcard said.

Hebert showed one of the locations his team will use for filming and said the production might bring in additional local participants. “When we get on location, we might go around and add a couple more,” he said.

The mayor says the initiative is about more than just one film. “A year from now, it might be Michael B. Jordan or Denzel Washington standing right here,” he laughed.

The Film Franklin Initiative aims to make Franklin a destination for productions while providing economic benefits and exposure for local talent. With Hebert’s cameras rolling soon, city leaders hope the program continues to grow, attracting more filmmakers and bringing stories to life in the community.

