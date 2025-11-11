Glencoe Charter School unites students and veterans for tribute

ST. MARY PARISH — Glencoe Elementary brought its school community together for a moving Veterans Day program that blended student performances, personal reflections, and moments of recognition for the service members in attendance. The event filled the school pavillion with veterans, families, teachers, and students who spent the week preparing decorations, handwritten letters, and thank-you displays to line the walls.

Assistant principal Michelle Bishop said the day resonated with many families.

“Everybody knows a veteran. My dad was a veteran. I have uncles that were veterans,” she said.

Bishop explained that helping students understand what service means begins with introducing them to the people behind the stories.

“I think it’s important for our school to help our students to know the importance of our veterans,” she said.

The program featured songs from the students, a poem, and a reading of the original Veterans Day proclamation, along with remarks from staff. Bishop said the students’ involvement connected them to the moment in a meaningful way.

“You can see behind us I have some kids that are helping decorate with things that they took the time. Thank you little letters for the veterans. So it's really brought everybody together,” she said.

One of the veterans in attendance, Joseph De’mahy, served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and has a granddaughter at the school. De’mahy said the event carried deep meaning for him and others who served.

“As long as we remember they are not forgotten, their deeds, their sacrifices. Everyone gave some. Some gave all,” he said.

He added that programs like this one allow students to better understand the freedoms they have.

“An event like this strengthens patriotism in the children, and gives them a better outlook on the freedom that they enjoy,” De'mahy said.

De’mahy reflected on his own military experience and the importance of remembering its lessons.

“Only those who have defended it, know that freedom has a flavor, but those who would defend it know not,” he said.

Despite the years that have passed, he said he would not hesitate to serve again.

Through music, student participation, and personal stories, Glencoe Charter school’s Veterans Day program created an atmosphere of gratitude while connecting students with veterans in a way organizers say will stay with.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

