Giles Automotive Group donates $8,000 to Patterson Police Department

ST. MARY PARISH — The Patterson Police Department is receiving support from the business community as it works to replace several aging patrol units. An $8,000 donation from Giles Automotive Group will help the department purchase two low-mileage, fully equipped vehicles from another agency.

“I can't think of anything more important than the safety of the community, that we live in and we work in, and we raise our families in,” Bob Giles said.

Department leaders said some of the agency’s patrol vehicles have started breaking down due to age, making replacements a growing priority. Chief Garrett Grogan said purchasing used units already outfitted for law enforcement use will help the department save money while still upgrading its fleet.

“We had a couple units that we could get, at low mileage, at low cost and we can get them from another department fully equipped already so that’ll be the best thing for us to do,” Grogan said.

Grogan also credited Officer Sam Tezeno with helping make the partnership happen. According to the chief, Tezeno reached out to Giles Automotive Group only a few months after joining the department.

“He’s very abreast on things that he can get and talk, and get donations from like businesses, and he spoke with the owner of giles nissan,” Grogan said.

Bob Giles said supporting local law enforcement aligned with the company’s commitment to giving back to the community.

“When we were contacted about helping the police department purchase some, police units it just fit in with what we like doing. We like giving back and we love law enforcement, we love what they do for our communities,” Giles said.

Grogan said the donation stood out because the support came from outside Patterson.

“Wow, for us here in Patterson to get that type of donation from, a company outside the city is awesome,” Grogan said.

Giles Automotive Group said community outreach remains a major focus through its “Giles Gives Back” initiative, which supports law enforcement agencies, nonprofits, educational programs and families throughout Acadiana.

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