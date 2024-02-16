Hundreds of people of all ages lined the streets of Main Street in Franklin.

Krewes of Sucrose, Teche, Shona, Tanzania and Head Start were all featured in the Mardi Gras parade. Franklin High school, various dance crews and other organizations participated as well.

One person in particular stood out in the crowd.

Timothy Johnson from Verdunville was one of the only parade goers in a traditional Courir de Mardi Gras costume.

“I’m a chicken chaser,” Johnson said. “I bought it to go on a cruise last year and I said well, we’re gonna go this year and i’m bringing it out. We had a Mardi Gras cruise and I came out dressed up and I won the competition.”

The City of Franklin's Mardi Gras Parade began at Franklin High School and ended on Third Street.

