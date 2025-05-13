Franklin resident calls for help after bear sighting near home

ST. MARY PARISH — A Franklin resident is raising concerns after a bear was spotted in her neighborhood, prompting calls for action and awareness.

“It’s not that I’m pointing the finger at anyone — I’m just looking for someone to take care of the problem,” said Cheryl Davis, who lives on Josephine Street in Franklin. Davis said the issue began nearly a week ago when she noticed her trash cans repeatedly knocked over.

“I thought it might have been a raccoon or something,” she said.

But once a neighbor captured video of the animal and sent it to her, Davis realized the situation was more serious.

Bear Caught on Camera Near Franklin Home

“And for me to see something like that — it’s more that I’m afraid than anything,” she said. “My biggest thing is that I’m worried about the community. Not just my house, but the community.”

John Hanks, large carnivore program manager with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, confirmed that bear sightings typically become more common during the spring. He explained that bears often expand their search for food during this time of year and may wander into neighborhoods if they detect potential sources, such as trash, pet food, or birdseed.

In response to the sightings, Davis said she contacted Wildlife and Fisheries and asked for intervention.

“Either they could cut it down, and put out bear traps to keep them away,” she said, referring to the overgrown brush behind her home. However, Hanks said the department avoids trapping bears unless absolutely necessary, in order to prevent harming the animal. Instead, he recommends that residents take preventive steps, such as securing trash cans, removing outdoor food sources, and visiting BearWise.org for detailed guidance on how to handle bear encounters safely.

Davis said she is now in the process of reaching out to city officials to address the overgrown area near her property.

“I’d prefer if they can — or maybe get someone out with a bulldozer to cut that down,” she said.Other residents in the area also reported recent issues with tipped-over trash cans.

“What if it gets in the streets where the children are playing? What are we supposed to do?” Davis asked.

Hanks emphasized that the first step for residents who spot a bear or signs of one should be to contact the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and follow their instructions for keeping homes and neighborhoods safe.

“And for me to see something like that — it’s more that I’m afraid than anything,” Davis reiterated. “My biggest thing is that I’m worried about the community. Not just my house, but the community.”

Davis said she just hopes her neighbors will do their best to keep themselves safe while officials work on finding a solution.

