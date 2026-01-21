Franklin Foundation Hospital set for redevelopment into affordable senior living

ST. MARY PARISH — After sitting vacant for nearly 25 years, the former Franklin Foundation Hospital is moving toward a new future as an affordable living center for seniors, following the announcement that full funding for the project is now in place.

“This is something that is not only going to fill a huge need for a specific population but by doing that it’s also going to free up more housing inventory for those more younger able bodies workers to come into the Parish, find jobs and start working here,” said Evan Boudreaux, Director of St. Mary Economic Development.

The building has remained empty since closing roughly 25 years ago. Beverly Domengeaux, Executive Director of the St. Mary Council on Aging, said she began pushing for the site to be repurposed for senior housing soon after it shut down, but repeated efforts failed to gain traction.

“Hallelujah, Thank you Lord,” Domengeaux said after learning the project had finally secured full funding.

The redevelopment gained momentum in 2021 when New Orleans Restoration Properties came on as the developer with plans to convert the long-vacant hospital into housing for elderly residents. Despite that progress, the project stalled after falling about $5 million short of the total cost.

Parish officials say St. Mary Parish later worked to secure state funding to close that gap, a move formally announced by the Parish President during a recent St. Mary Parish Council meeting. With the financial hurdle cleared, leaders say the project is now positioned to move forward.

“This would be ideal because we would have staff here and of course they’d have their own living spaces but we would have staff that could check on them and make sure they’re taking their medicine,” Domengeaux said, adding that the development would allow seniors to live independently while still having access to support.

Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard said the project will also help address blight at the long-empty site.

“A positive influence in this area and it’ll take care of a great deal of the blight that we had with this particular building so we’re very excited,” Foulcard said.

With the project now fully funded, Boudreaux says crews will begin cleaning the building in the coming weeks to prepare it for development and construction. Residents interested in the senior housing project are encouraged to contact the St. Mary Council on Aging for more information.

