Franklin community affected by bridge closures

Three bridges in St. Mary Parish are closed for maintenance.

The Sorrel, Rizzo and Katy Bridges over the Bayou Teche are all undergoing electrical and mechanical related work. The work began Jan. 29.

The LADOTD announced the $2. 2-million-dollar project is part of their off-system bridge program.

But for those in the Franklin area near the Katy Bridge, the closure isn’t a simple detour for most like Franklin resident Mike.

Mike, who did not want to use his full name is for the repairs. But the detour using the Oaklawn Bridge to the Bayou Teche Marina adds an extra 15 miles to his commute. And doubles his travel time home.

“When I go back it’ll come up to 30 miles, having to go around and find another bridge,” Mike said.

But his greatest concern is first responders not being able to use the bridge.

“But other than the inconvenience just for me, and the people around here, I’m worried about the people who need healthcare, ambulance, fire department and all that you know,” Mike said. “I heard they were making plans for that I hope it’s true.”

V’s Lounge is a bar located about half a mile from the marina. Owner Larry Boudreaux said most of his patrons are from the outskirts, and he’s considering closing his business during the construction.

“Might as well close the bar down for two weeks because we’re gonna lose a lot of business,” Boudreaux said. “It’s just not worth paying people to work there if nobody’s gonna come.”

Boudreaux who lives behind the bar said he’s stocking up on items so he doesn’t have to drive far.

“We’ll I’m personally affected by it and yesterday I went to the store to buy a bunch of stuff because I don’t want to be traveling back and forth to the store,” Boudreaux said. “Cause like I said it’s 15 or 20 miles to go anywhere.”

The LADOTD said maintenance on the three bridges should last until March 18.