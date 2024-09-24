FEMA Opens Disaster Recovery Center in Morgan City

ST. MARY PARISH — Monday marked the opening of the Disaster Recovery Center in Morgan City aimed at helping victims of severe storm damage from Hurricane Francine.

The recovery center serves as a partnership between FEMA and The U.S. Small Business Administration; FEMA Spokesperson Keith Jones says the aid offered at the center is very broad.

"It may not be property damage, it may be serious needs assistance, it may be help with cleaning your property and getting mold out. There's a lot of different ways FEMA helps outside of just giving money for damages to your home".

One way FEMA aims to help is by giving those in need the opportunity to apply for loans via their partnership with the U.S. Small business association.

"A lot of people think well I'm a homeowner I'm a renter, I don't have a small business, but that's the branch of the US government that can give out loans." Jones explains

Raenada Mason, Public Information Officer for the U.S. Small Business Administration says, they are the largest source of funds for privately damaged properties, focused on assisting homeowners, renters, nonprofits and businesses.

“Renters can get assistance for up to 100 thousand towards personal property including any automobiles, and for homeowners they can receive assistance for up to half a million for property damages including automobiles”, Mason states.

For details regarding the interest rate of each loan or general aid, you can apply for FEMA disaster assistance by visiting their website at https://www.disasterassistance.gov/

