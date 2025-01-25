Watch Now
Emergency bottled water distribution in Franklin

The City of Franklin will distribute bottled water at the St. Mary Parish Multi-Use Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, starting at 10:00 a.m.
ST. MARY PARISH — The City of Franklin, Louisiana, Mayor's Office has announced an emergency bottled water distribution for Saturday, January 25, at the St. Mary Parish Multi-Use Center (old National Guard Armory). Distribution will begin at 10:00 a.m. Residents are asked not to arrive early to ensure an orderly process.

DIRECTIONS:

  • Travel down Hospital Avenue, turn left onto Haifleigh Street, and then left onto Cynthia Street.
  • Water will be distributed in front of the armory building.

IMPORTANT TRAFFIC INFO:

  • Cynthia Street will be blocked for one-way traffic only.
  • King Street will be used exclusively for picking up medication at Cashway.
