Emergency bottled water distribution in Franklin

ST. MARY PARISH — The City of Franklin, Louisiana, Mayor's Office has announced an emergency bottled water distribution for Saturday, January 25, at the St. Mary Parish Multi-Use Center (old National Guard Armory). Distribution will begin at 10:00 a.m. Residents are asked not to arrive early to ensure an orderly process.

DIRECTIONS:

Travel down Hospital Avenue, turn left onto Haifleigh Street, and then left onto Cynthia Street.

Water will be distributed in front of the armory building.

IMPORTANT TRAFFIC INFO:

