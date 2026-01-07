Downtown Franklin’s Pocket Park gains national recognition, inspires future development

ST. MARY PARISH — Franklin’s downtown Pocket Park has earned national recognition from the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions, one of just 20 transformative spaces across the United States acknowledged for revitalizing previously underused areas into vibrant community assets. Mayor Eugene Foulcard said the project was designed to serve a dual purpose.

“We did it as a twofold thing for cultural development as well as economic development,” Foulcard said.

The park, which officially took shape in 2018, received financial support through memorial bricks purchased by residents. Foulcard noted that the park has had a substantial impact on the economic vitality of downtown Franklin.

“It has been a major, major thrust in increasing economic development in the downtown area,” he added.

Local business owner Kathy Latiolais, who has operated The French Door in downtown Franklin for 12 years, described the park as a key element in connecting different parts of the community.

“I definitely see an increase in the pocket park. It's definitely a draw because it connects. It's like a bridge from the bayou side to the main street,” she said.

Latiolais added that the park has helped demonstrate how residents and businesses can collaborate to revitalize the downtown area.

“It’s a thriving community compared to what it was when we first started my business,” she said.

Foulcard also discussed future development plans just beyond the park at Parc Sur La Teche, which will benefit from a Thriving Communities Grant. He said the project is part of a larger effort to re-envision the area and create a stronger connection between the park, Main Street, and the bayou, with opportunities for festivals and community events.

“This will be the next phase of what we’ll be doing with the thriving community grant — so that we could re-envision and redo the boardwalk,” Foulcard said.

He emphasized the potential for the area to enhance Franklin’s community life and downtown experience.

“The festivals that we have in the Franklin area — this would be a very nice area that we’re going to re-envision and redo,” Foulcard said.

The recognition from the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions reflects not only the success of the park as a preservation project but also the broader commitment of Franklin’s leaders and residents to foster economic development, cultural enrichment, and community engagement in the heart of the city.

