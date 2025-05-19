Community calls for action after toddler wounded in Franklin drive-by

ST. MARY PARISH — A 29-year-old man is facing multiple attempted murder charges after a toddler was wounded in a drive-by shooting on O’Neal Chube Street in Franklin. In a neighborhood that has seen gun violence before, residents say they are growing increasingly concerned for their safety—and for their children’s futures.

“The question is, when you had the opportunity to make a difference, did you take it, or did you walk away?” is a pointed question former Franklin resident Nolton Jolivette believes the community must confront. Franklin Police say the toddler was airlifted to a hospital and is now in stable condition.

Chief Cedric Handy emphasized that the department’s work is far from over. “Moving forward it’s my job as the chief to make sure everybody is safe,” Handy said. “So if we have to have more patrols, ask for more assistance from surrounding police departments—then we will.”

This isn’t the first time gun violence has shaken the area. Earlier this year, three teens were arrested in a separate shooting just blocks away.

Handy said his department is now looking at new tools to prevent further violence.

“We have a couple things that we wanna put in place for the area,” he said. “Crime cameras is definitely one of them we are looking into right now, but we have to step patrol up.”

Still, longtime residents like Jolivette believe enforcement alone won’t solve the problem. He grew up in Franklin and still returns often to visit family. Since coming back earlier this year, he said he’s noticed a shift.

“I’ve been back here since January of this year, and I must say—things have changed quite a bit,” Jolivette said. “It seems as though there aren't as many opportunities. There's a very serious deterioration of options that are available to the communities here.”

He added that community involvement must be part of the solution.

“I think it's very tragic that kids are getting shot, I think it's very tragic that people are suffering the way they are,” he said. “But the point is—whatever happened to the community watch groups? Whatever happened to people keeping in contact with the community and policing their own neighborhoods with the sense of information?”

Despite the challenges, Jolivette said he believes in Franklin’s potential.

“My hope for this community is to have it engaged—so that it can show the world the powerhouse it is,” he said. “There's a lot of great people here.”

Franklin Police continue to investigate the shooting and urge anyone with information to call the department at (337) 828-1716.