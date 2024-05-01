Cayce Street Rehabilitation Project near completion

ST. MARY PARISH — Cayce Street Rehabilitation Project is near completion.

Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard said Cayce Street Rehabilitation Project, spanning from Iberia Street to Main Street, has been a long time coming.

The project began nearly six months ago, after $2.3 million in capitol outlay funding was aided to the city. Foulcard said Cayce Street was in “deplorable shape,” and is already seeing a major difference.

“It has helped us address some of our drainage concerns We have some sewer issues near the corner of Cayce and Sanders Street area,” Foulcard said. “About a 55 year old sewer problem that we were able to rectify, as well as waterlines lines that were redone along different parts of the street," he said.

Foulcard said the project had a 40% increase in cost so officials went back to the drawing board with engineers and reworked the budget.

Foulcard said the project should be complete any day now and final touches include re-striping the road and finishing residential driveways.

